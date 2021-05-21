newsbreak-logo
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner Responds to Travis Scott Open Relationship Rumor

By Paper Magazine
papermag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKylie Jenner shut down rumors that she's now in an open relationship with Travis Scott. Earlier today, new reports alleged that Stormi's parents had rekindled their romance after two years. However, sources speaking to TMZ also claimed the relationship wasn't exclusive but that they were "both totally fine" with the arrangement. And the supposed rationale? That Travis wanted to "get back with Kylie and be a strong family unit."

