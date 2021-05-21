newsbreak-logo
“I Have An iPhone, Sir, I Hope It Still Works After Today,” Epic Games Lawyer Jokes While Grilling Apple CEO Tim Cook

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Cook had an uncomfortable three hours in a California courthouse Friday – or at least that’s what it sounded like with the muffled call-in audio available – as he defended the iOS App Store as an “economic miracle” but repeated the oft-ridiculed company line that no one at Apple knows how profitable it is — not just that they don’t release the figures, but that they don’t know.

TechnologyApple Insider

Apple denied Microsoft request to bypass 30% commission for Office

The Epic Games v. Apple trial has revealed additional details about Apple's behind the scenes negotiations with companies like Microsoft, including a request to bypass App Store commissions. An email thread from 2012 sheds light on Microsoft's launch of Office for iPad and Apple's reaction to the news. According to...
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Tim Sweeney Emailed Tim Cook Personally Asking Apple to Allow Other App Stores on Their Phones

As the legal battle between Apple and Epic Games is going on, a new document has surfaced that shows that Tim Sweeney, the CEO of Epic Games, personally reached out to Apple, asking them to open their phones to other app stores. This took place back in 2015. Sweeney personally wrote to Tim Cook under the subject line "iOS is an open platform" and asked to allow other app stores to distribute apps on iOS.
BusinessBBC

Tim Cook warns of Apple product shortages

Apple has warned of potential product shortages later in the year. A computer-chip shortage has been accelerated primarily by pandemic-driven disruptions over the past year. Industries around the world are struggling to meet a surge in demand for products such as cars, high-tech gadgets and smartphones. And Apple chief executive...
BusinessFudzilla

Apple realised its App store cut was excessive nine years ago

App store boss suggested a price cut but wanted to see how long they could milk it for. Phil Schiller, the Apple executive in charge of the App Store, raised the possibility of the company cutting its 30 percent commission rate to 25 or even 20 percent back in 2011 in response to competition.
Raleigh, NCwraltechwire.com

Analysis: Look for Epic’s ‘David’ Sweeney to keep carrying the fight to ‘Goliath’ Cook, Apple

CARY – Epic Games chose to launch its legal battle against tech giant Apple on Monday with its founder and CEO Tim Sweeney, a well-spoken billionaire who has been leading a passionate “Free Fortnite” anti-trust battle for months. He’s back on the stand today in federal court, and his early domination of the trial comes as a bit of a surpirse but a good move, says Raleigh lawyer Jim Verdonik who has represented tech companies for years and knows how the legal game is played out before judges and juries.
BusinessThe Verge

Apple exec suggested cutting App Store commission to 20 percent as early as 2011

Phil Schiller, the Apple executive in charge of the App Store, raised the possibility of the company cutting its 30 percent commission rate to 25 or even 20 percent back in 2011 in response to competition. Schiller floated the idea in an email to then Apple CEO Steve Jobs and head of Apple services Eddy Cue. The email has been made public as part of the company’s legal battle with Epic Games. Bloomberg was first to report on the email exchange.
Businesswcregisteronline.com

Apple vs. Epic Games App Store antitrust trial starts on Monday – what you need to know

The Epic Games “Fortnite” versus Apple’s App Store antitrust trial starts on Monday. Here’s what you need to know before it gets going. Within the space of a few weeks, a disagreement between the ambitions of Epic Games and the intention to maintain the App Store status quo by Apple has courted considerable controversy. The affair commenced with little warning to consumers but quickly led to international interest, as the battle sought to change one of the fundamental elements of the App Store: how much Apple earns.
BusinessVice

Tim Cook Didn't Even Know Who Tim Sweeney Was, 2015 Email Shows

"Is this the guy that was at one of our rehearsals?" reads an email from Apple CEO Tim Cook in June 2015, responding to an email from Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney requesting that Apple eventually turn its App Store into an "open platform." The email was first discovered by...
BusinessCNBC

How Apple does M&A: Small and quiet, with no bankers

In February, Apple CEO Tim Cook told shareholders that the company had bought about 100 companies in the past six years, which works out to the iPhone maker buying a company every three to four weeks. Apple's strategy is to buy small small companies, often only employing a few people,...
Businesssixcolors.com

‘Not cast in concrete’: Apple moving with the (regulatory) times

I got most of my thoughts about Apple’s financial results and comments on its quarterly call with analysts in my Macworld column this week, but having slept on it, there’s one Tim Cook comment that I think is worth highlighting. Cowen and Company analyst Krish Sankar asked Cook “a big...
Video Gameshotspotatl.com

HHW Gaming: Tim Cook, Tim Sweeney & More Could Be Called As Witnesses In Next Week’s ‘Fortnite’ Trial

The long-awaited legal battle between Fortnite developer Epic Games and Apple finally goes to trial next week, and the witness list is stacked. Back in August, Apple gave Fortnite the boot from the App Store after Epic Games revealed it would be bypassing the 30% revenue cut that both the App Store and Google Play store takes when players purchase V-Bucks in Fortnite. In a statement, Epic Games said, “If Apple or Google lower their fees on payments in the future, Epic will pass along the savings to you.”
MarketsApple Insider

Examining Apple's record-breaking $89.6B quarter by the numbers

Apple's Q2 2021 results were record-breaking for the company, beating Wall Street predictions on the back of strong growth in iPhone, iPad, and Mac. On Wednesday, Apple held its quarterly release and analyst conference call to discuss its second-quarter results. Usually, the second quarter shows a slowdown in demand for iPhone and other products outside of the holidays, but not this time.
Cary, NCRaleigh News & Observer

4 takeaways from CEO Tim Sweeney’s testimony in Epic Games v. Apple trial

Speaking from behind plexiglass dividers, a face shield and a mask, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney spent hours this week fielding questions from lawyers in the blockbuster lawsuit his company has levied against Apple. The lawsuit dates back to August when the Cary-based Epic Games, the developer of the Fortnite...
Computerslaptopmag.com

iPad and Mac shortages are expected in the second half of 2021 — Here's what we know

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a recent earnings call that there could be supply chain shortages in the second half of 2021 for the new iPad Pro and iMac (via Ubergizmo). The Apple CEO stated, "Most of the issue is legacy nodes, not just in our industry but other industries as well. To answer that question accurately, we would need to know the true demand from each player and how that changes over the next few months, so it’s difficult to give a good answer. We have a good handle on our demand, but I don't know what everybody else is doing. We will do our best, that’s what I can tell you."