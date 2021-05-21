“I Have An iPhone, Sir, I Hope It Still Works After Today,” Epic Games Lawyer Jokes While Grilling Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a recent earnings call that there could be supply chain shortages in the second half of 2021 for the new iPad Pro and iMac (via Ubergizmo). The Apple CEO stated, "Most of the issue is legacy nodes, not just in our industry but other industries as well. To answer that question accurately, we would need to know the true demand from each player and how that changes over the next few months, so it’s difficult to give a good answer. We have a good handle on our demand, but I don't know what everybody else is doing. We will do our best, that’s what I can tell you."