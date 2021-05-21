“I Have An iPhone, Sir, I Hope It Still Works After Today,” Epic Games Lawyer Jokes While Grilling Apple CEO Tim Cook
Tim Cook had an uncomfortable three hours in a California courthouse Friday – or at least that’s what it sounded like with the muffled call-in audio available – as he defended the iOS App Store as an “economic miracle” but repeated the oft-ridiculed company line that no one at Apple knows how profitable it is — not just that they don’t release the figures, but that they don’t know.deadline.com