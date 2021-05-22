newsbreak-logo
Warriors’ Damion Lee active Friday night, could play in potential playoff series

By Wes Goldberg
Red Bluff Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDamion Lee, who has not played in more than a month after testing positive for COVID-19, is nearing a return and could play if the Warriors advance to the playoffs after Friday night’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. According to coach Steve Kerr, Lee has begun scrimmaging with the team,...

