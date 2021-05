It’s easy to say bad luck is responsible for unfilled tags, but with turkey hunting, sometimes something else is to blame — likely YOU. Sure, you’ve seen several strutters from your truck as you drive by a lush, late-season pasture. They’ve been there off and on all season. Yeah, but everyone else and their grandmothers have seen them too, including the UPS guy who has told every hunter he knows. Every turkey hunter has pressured those birds. And those turkeys have slinked off or hung up every time. Your spot — and everyone else’s — is flat burned out. And those educated spring gobblers will likely make it into summer.