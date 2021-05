I am always saying that making memories is a very important consideration when you are spending time with family and friends and enjoying outdoor activities. Sadly, sometimes memories have a way of disappearing. But if you take a camera along with you, you can preserve those memories. I have photos from way back in the late 1940 sand ’50s that were taken before I started school and I am fishing with my father. Sadly, I lost my father at a very young age, and those old black and white photos are all I have left to reflect back and remember my father and the limited time I got to spend time with him.