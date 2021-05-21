How Taylor Sheridan keeps the western alive

It has been more than a decade since Angelina Jolie last took on a singular action role (in Salt), but with the movie adaptation of Michael Koryta’s novel Those Who Wish Me Dead from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, she has found a vehicle that lets her show her stunt ability (she did most of them) as well as acting prowess. You can see why she was attracted to the idea of playing a smoke-jumper who, though still fighting fires, is irreparably harmed by memories of a tragic incident years earlier she still thinks she could have prevented. That comes up in flashbacks occasionally as she finds herself in a new perilous situation when she stumbled upon a young boy, frightened and running from danger in the wilderness. It is their slow bonding, and the need to escape a couple of murderous henchmen on their tail, that makes up the heart of this traditional but involving thriller.