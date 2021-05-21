The 4th grade SWITCH leadership team planned a Family Engagement Night on April 29, after having completed 12 weeks of SWITCH. The SWITCH program teaches students to focus more on DOing more physical activity, VIEWing less than 2 hours of screen time each day (that includes phones, ipads, video games, tv), and CHEWing more fruits and vegetables. The leadership team planned a fun, family night involving Jackson County Conservation and Jackson County Extension. Those attending first took a garden book walk compliments of Jackson Co. Extension. Along the walk they were able to read the book Diary of a Worm, while also getting to see where different parts of the Outdoor Classroom will be. After finishing the walk families were able to view different skulls, feathers, furs, hides, shells, and more compliments of Jackson Co. Conservation. They also provided bows and arrows for students to try. For many students this was the first time picking up a bow. A few students were lucky enough to hit the target which was a big fat turkey. From here families entered the school and were greeted by Mr. Broome who was handing out orange frisbees that said “SWITCH it up Easton Valley Elementary!” Families were able to grab a healthy snack of bananas and water, compliments of Clinton Fareway. 4th grade students were also available to give tours of the school and several families took advantage of that. 4th grade would like to thank Jackson Co Conservation and Jackson Co Extension for helping to provide the activties, Clinton Fareway for donating the healthy snack and drink, and Gator Graphics for a donation so that the frisbees were within our budget.