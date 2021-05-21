The Israel-Palestine Conflict Was The Most Polarizing Issue At My University
When I was in college at Emory University, most people held pretty mainstream liberal beliefs, if not very liberal beliefs. I knew more people who voted for Bernie Sanders than Joe Biden. Sure, we had Republicans and even a couple on campus, but vocal ones were few, and many of the Republicans or centrists I knew became more liberal as the years went on. On almost all salient social and cultural issues, like abortion, policing, the environment, racial justice, taxes, and more, the pulse of my school leaned very ideologically liberal.aninjusticemag.com