BW Baseball had a busy start to the season by playing 6 games in six days. On Thursday, 4/29 the Blackhawks opened the season in Altoona. Coach Haney said, “because of not playing last year and the lack of a scrimmage this year, we played it like one, and used 7 pitchers. Each one threw for an inning, and we used every player on our roster for about half the game. This was to help us prepare for our conference match up the following night, and to be able to jump right into our rigorous schedule. We lost the game 3-1, but we we’re down only 0-1 into the 6th so it showed the versatility and depth of our squad. This was a very exciting way to start the season.”