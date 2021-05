A few times every week, high schoolers from across the country will announce on social media that they’ve received offers from the University of Kentucky to play football. This is happening more and more often as of late though, particularly with the class of 2023 kids. In-person recruiting is about to open back up, so it makes sense that the coaching staff would send out offers right before face-to-face visits are allowed. Today was one of those busy days, but the scholarships handed out were not to your everyday recruit.