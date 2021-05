When World War II broke out, women across the U.S. proudly went to work to serve their country. An estimated 350,000 American women joined the military during this time, transporting parts and supplies from the factories to the military bases, while others went to work in aircraft and munition factories. Their daily lives dramatically changed, yet at the end of World War II, 75% of women said they wanted to continue working. Here’s what life was like for women during that historic period in time.