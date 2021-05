Support fellow businesses by being available and offering help and contributions for growth and development. Here at the Prineville – Crook County Chamber, we pride ourselves in being an environment that encourages teamwork. We are dedicated to providing you a platform and a reason for fostering good relationships through the course of networking, which we see as the most basic forms of teamwork. The chamber staff isn't the only team, and we consider our board of directors, our ambassadors and our chamber members as a team that works together to share knowledge and foster successful outcomes for our organization, and for all our members.