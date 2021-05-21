newsbreak-logo
David Zurawik: ‘This Is Us’ is network TV’s greatest family drama, and I am already suffering separation anxiety about it

Hastings Tribune
 1 day ago

I have been feeling separation anxiety for weeks, and it is only getting worse. Season five of NBC’s “This Is Us’ ends Tuesday. And the network has also officially announced that the greatest family drama in the history of network TV will conclude after season six next year. That was expected, but it still intensifies the feeling of impending loss.

