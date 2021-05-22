newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Sterling K. Brown Teases ‘This Is Us’ Finale, Plus: He Talks Father’s Day Special and ‘Survivorship Today’

Posted by 
extratv
extratv
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wAFL4_0a7XfWC100

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with Sterling K. Brown, who chatted about the finale of “This Is Us” and the show coming to an end after Season 6. He also shared his well wishes for his co-star Justin Hartley, who just got married.

Sterling also talked about some projects close to his heart, like “Survivorship Today” and the OWN Father’s Day special “Honoring Our Kings: OWN Honors Black Fatherhood.”

Teasing the upcoming season finale of “This Is Us,” he said, “Big, happy wedding, excited for folks to see that and how it plays out. There’s always highs and lows with ‘This is Us.’ There’s difficult conversations with Randall and Rebecca regarding his visit to New Orleans to meet his birth mother. Toby and Kate sort of figuring how they are going to work through this long-distance relationship if he takes this job in San Francisco. Kevin getting married… Then there will be some questions that will be introduced as well.”

As far as the show ending after Season 6, he said, “It’ll be sad, it’ll be bittersweet… You are happy that [showrunner Dan Fogelman] was able to fulfill his artistic vision from beginning to end. It has been the job of a lifetime. We truly, truly, Cheslie, love each other. The idea of not being able to spend multiple years with these people makes me sad, but they are still going to be a part of my life, the actors, the writers, the crew… We just won’t be able to see each other every day.”

As for a spin-off, Sterling revealed, “Lots of things have been discussed… There’s always a possibility.” He added, “I love Randall. He’s been one of the best characters I have played in my whole life, but I am also interested in seeing what the universe has in store.”

Brown shared some kind words for Hartley — his onscreen brother — who recently wed Sofia Pernas.

“I love to see him happy. I know him and Sofia have a beautiful life together, and I can’t wait to spend time with them and share in the glory that is their nuptials.”

He is also giving back with “Survivorship Today,” a video series about people living long term with cancer. Sharing how he got involved, he revealed, “My Uncle Sonny in 2004 passed away from cancer, and it was a very quick, sudden thing… Fortunately people are living much longer with cancer now, so the fact that we are even talking about long-term care for people with cancer is a blessing in and of itself.”

Sterling continued, “‘Survivorship Today’ is a series of conversations between me and cancer survivors about what their experience has been like from before diagnosis to diagnosis and life after… [It’s a] source they can turn to, to see they are not alone… [and] remind them that this, too, shall pass.” Learn more here.

Brown went on to talk about the OWN Father’s Day special “Honoring Our Kings: OWN Honors Black Fatherhood,” airing June 15 at 9 p.m.

Sterling is a host and executive producer on the project. “It was a situation when Oprah, also known as the queen, asked me to participate, and I don’t know how one denies the queen,” he said. “The best role of my life is being a dad… I’m acutely aware of what the national narrative for Black men in fatherhood is and I’m eager to do my part to shift that narrative.”

extratv

extratv

34K+
Followers
1K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Fogelman
Person
Oprah
Person
Justin Hartley
Person
Sterling K. Brown
Person
Sofia Pernas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us#Teases#Series Finale#Season Finale#Awards Season#Survivorship Today#Fatherhood#Happy#Cancer Survivors#Wedding#San Francisco#Difficult Conversations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Beth Appears To Be Having a Breakdown on This Is Us

All is not well in the Pearson home on This Is Us. Specifically, it's not well in Randall Pearson's home. Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) is having some kind of breakdown that involves binging Lucky Charms cereal straight from the box, and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) is understandably concerned. In a...
TV Seriesccenterdispatch.com

Why Zoe’s ‘This Is Us’ Reappearance Could Change Kevin’s Course

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for This Is Us Season 5, Episode 14, “The Music and the Mirror.”]. This Is Us returned for fresh drama after a few weeks’ hiatus and one moment is raising a red flag when it comes to Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) future with Madison (Caitlin Thompson).
TV SeriesPosted by
Us Weekly

‘This Is Us’ to End in 2022 After Season 6

This is … the end? Us Weekly confirms that Season 6 of This Is Us will be the end of the beloved show. The show’s imminent end was first reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, May 12. NBC, who renewed the show through season 6 in 2019, declined to comment at this time.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

David Zurawik: 'This Is Us' is network TV's greatest family drama, and I am already suffering separation anxiety about it

I have been feeling separation anxiety for weeks, and it is only getting worse. Season five of NBC’s “This Is Us’ ends Tuesday. And the network has also officially announced that the greatest family drama in the history of network TV will conclude after season six next year. That was expected, but it still intensifies the feeling of impending loss.
TV SeriesWUSA

'Mom' Producer on Bittersweet Series Finale and Why Anna Faris Won't Appear (Exclusive)

The CBS sitcom closes its doors one last time with an emotional wrap-up as audiences prepare to say goodbye to Bonnie (Allison Janney) and her friends. On Thursday's series finale, titled "My Kinda People and the Big To-Do," Bonnie gains a new outlook on her sobriety after receiving difficult news. Executive producer/showrunner Gemma Baker opened up about the challenging task of finishing out the long-running series amid a pandemic and without a full season to properly arc out a natural end point.
TV SeriesDeadline

Milo Ventimiglia On The Upcoming Final Season Of ‘This Is Us’, Directing Episodes, And Why He Needed Tom Cruise’s Permission – Behind The Lens

Milo Ventimiglia has wrapped his fifth season as Jack Pearson on NBC’s top scripted series This Is Us, and now he looks forward to shooting the sixth and final season of 18 episodes, which is set to debut midseason in early 2022. He joins me for this week’s episode of my Deadline video series Behind the Lens — not really to talk about his work in front of the camera but rather behind it. Ventimiglia’s second directorial effort for the show just aired Tuesday and now is available to watch anytime at NBC.com.
TV SeriesPosted by
Simplemost

‘This Is Us’ Is Reportedly Ending With 6th Season

After five emotional years, it’s time to say goodbye to Kate, Kevin and Randall Pearson, the much-loved sibling trio at the heart of “This Is Us,” the family drama spanning multiple decades. The “This Is Us” final season has been announced, with The Hollywood Reporter claiming that season six will be the last.
TV Serieshypable.com

‘Love, Victor’ season 2 trailer teases new challenges for Victor

The first trailer for Love, Victor season 2 is here, and it’s bound to get you even more excited for the series to return!. Hulu’s Love, Victor series left fans on the edge of their seats with its huge season 1 cliffhanger. The good news is, we’ll soon be able to see how things play out for Victor following his decision to come out to his family.
TV SeriesObserver

Sterling K. Brown Teases “Heartbreakingly Beautiful” Final Season of ‘This Is Us’

Say what you will about broadcast television in the age of the streaming revolution, but few shows elicit a cathartic ugly cry from audiences as effectively as NBC’s This Is Us. The family drama, still going strong in Season 5 with a healthy 5.6 million weekly live linear viewers, is rounding into its season finale May 25 before saying goodbye for good after Season 6. Naturally, fans are expecting a tear-jerking, heart-wrenching, laugh-inducing bittersweet feel good to juice their emotions. According to star Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us will indeed deliver, though fans shouldn’t necessarily expect a shocking curveball.
TV SeriesExtra

Milo Ventimiglia Talks Shocking ‘This Is Us’ Finale, Plus: Those Leg Pics!

It is almost the end of “This Is Us”! After six seasons, the hit show will wrap next year. “Extra’s” Nate Burleson caught up with star Milo Ventimiglia, who said this about the news: “Given the opportunity to wrap things up in a very thoughtful way with purpose and intention I think is more important and more impactful than just kind of floundering through, having filler episodes just to fill air, to fill space. It feels like there’s more intention, which feels… right, especially for the show.”
TV Seriesdeltanews.tv

Topher Grace on the ‘Home Economics’ Finale and ‘Really Special’ Cast Connection

Now that ABC has wisely invested in Home Economics for a second season, fans can sit back and soak in the glory of its first season finale tonight. Entitled “Opus Cabernet, 2015, $500,” the episode finds the Hayworths—unemployed social worker Sarah (Caitlin McGee), her wife Denise (Sasheer Zamata), struggling author Tom (Topher Grace) and his wife Marina (Karla Souza) and mogul Connor (Jimmy Tatro)—all trapped in Connor’s wine cellar (Matt Damon’s old panic room, natch) and at each other’s throats after Tom accidentally emails a draft of his secret novel based on them to the entire family. Turns out, none of them are too keen on their fictionalized versions and, as we have come to expect from the Hayworths, they have a lot to say about it.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman Joins Stars Mandy Moore & Susan Kelechi Watson In Responding To Season 6 Ending Announcement; Will “Work Hard To Stick The Landing”

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter on Friday, to respond to the news that his hit NBC drama will end with its upcoming sixth season. “Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end their favorite thing,” he wrote. “While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We’ll work hard to stick the landing.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

This Is Us Fans Heartbroken As Show Announces It Will End On Season 6

Tissues at the ready. The critically acclaimed and popular drama series This Is Us is coming to an end with its sixth season. The show tells the story of the Pearson family and their three children's families in several different time frames. The news was reported by The Hollywood Reporter and it is thought that NBC will confirm the news on Friday.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy's Sandra Oh Dashes Fans' Hopes That She Will Ever Return as Cristina Yang: 'I Have Moved On'

Grey’s Anatomy fans holding out hope for Sandra Oh to join the ranks of former cast members who have returned for a guest appearance can… well, stop. Though Cristina has checked in from abroad on the condition of her ailing “person,” Meredith — and last season sent her McWidow as a care package — Dr. Yang will not appear again on the long-running ABC drama, her portrayer tells the Los Angeles Times’ Asian Enough podcast. “I love it, though, and this is also why I really appreciate the show — that I still get asked” about coming back.