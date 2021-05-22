Sterling K. Brown Teases ‘This Is Us’ Finale, Plus: He Talks Father’s Day Special and ‘Survivorship Today’

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with Sterling K. Brown, who chatted about the finale of “This Is Us” and the show coming to an end after Season 6. He also shared his well wishes for his co-star Justin Hartley, who just got married.

Sterling also talked about some projects close to his heart, like “Survivorship Today” and the OWN Father’s Day special “Honoring Our Kings: OWN Honors Black Fatherhood.”

Teasing the upcoming season finale of “This Is Us,” he said, “Big, happy wedding, excited for folks to see that and how it plays out. There’s always highs and lows with ‘This is Us.’ There’s difficult conversations with Randall and Rebecca regarding his visit to New Orleans to meet his birth mother. Toby and Kate sort of figuring how they are going to work through this long-distance relationship if he takes this job in San Francisco. Kevin getting married… Then there will be some questions that will be introduced as well.”

As far as the show ending after Season 6, he said, “It’ll be sad, it’ll be bittersweet… You are happy that [showrunner Dan Fogelman] was able to fulfill his artistic vision from beginning to end. It has been the job of a lifetime. We truly, truly, Cheslie, love each other. The idea of not being able to spend multiple years with these people makes me sad, but they are still going to be a part of my life, the actors, the writers, the crew… We just won’t be able to see each other every day.”

As for a spin-off, Sterling revealed, “Lots of things have been discussed… There’s always a possibility.” He added, “I love Randall. He’s been one of the best characters I have played in my whole life, but I am also interested in seeing what the universe has in store.”

Brown shared some kind words for Hartley — his onscreen brother — who recently wed Sofia Pernas.

“I love to see him happy. I know him and Sofia have a beautiful life together, and I can’t wait to spend time with them and share in the glory that is their nuptials.”

He is also giving back with “Survivorship Today,” a video series about people living long term with cancer. Sharing how he got involved, he revealed, “My Uncle Sonny in 2004 passed away from cancer, and it was a very quick, sudden thing… Fortunately people are living much longer with cancer now, so the fact that we are even talking about long-term care for people with cancer is a blessing in and of itself.”

Sterling continued, “‘Survivorship Today’ is a series of conversations between me and cancer survivors about what their experience has been like from before diagnosis to diagnosis and life after… [It’s a] source they can turn to, to see they are not alone… [and] remind them that this, too, shall pass.” Learn more here.

Brown went on to talk about the OWN Father’s Day special “Honoring Our Kings: OWN Honors Black Fatherhood,” airing June 15 at 9 p.m.

Sterling is a host and executive producer on the project. “It was a situation when Oprah, also known as the queen, asked me to participate, and I don’t know how one denies the queen,” he said. “The best role of my life is being a dad… I’m acutely aware of what the national narrative for Black men in fatherhood is and I’m eager to do my part to shift that narrative.”