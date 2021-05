The head of Myanmar’s military government said Saturday that ousted leader. Aung San Suu Kyi is in good health and would appear in court in coming days. “She is at her home and healthy. She is going to face trial at the court in a few days," junta leader Min Aung Hlaing said in a May 20 virtual interview with Hong Kong-based broadcaster Phoenix Television, parts of which were released on Saturday. It was his first interview since overthrowing Suu Kyi on February 1.