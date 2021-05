It’s been a near-impeccable season for Chelsea this spring. And as the Premier League and the final draw near, tensions between Manchester United and Chelsea have increased. Word has it, they are now in competition to sign prolific Real Madrid center back, Raphael Varane. It’s no hidden secret that Manchester United has been searching and pushing for a new center-back defender before the next season. And right when they had their eye set on Varane, Chelsea, the London football club, swooped in for the La Liga defense all-star. So what is it about Varane that has two of the finest premier league teams vying so heavily for him?