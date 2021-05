Newsmax’s Greg Kelly mocked Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D- NY) on Monday night for her recent comments about going to therapy after the Capitol riots. Ocasio-Cortez has talked before about the trauma she felt on January 6th, and in a recent interview with Maria Hinojosa for Latino USA, she said, “I’m doing therapy, but also I’ve just slowed down. I think the Trump administration had a lot of us, especially Latino communities, in a very reactive mode.”