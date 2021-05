ST. JOHNSBURY — Nancy Brochu has been named the next Director of Early Education in the St. Johnsbury School District. She has 33 years of experience working in the field of early childhood education. That includes work in the private sector (private preschools, corporate-sponsored childcare, and private childcare programs), the non-profit sector (parent/child centers, and programs assisting and educating childcare providers), and most recently, in public school teaching both preschool and kindergarten.