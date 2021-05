Hotels of the HUAZHU Group in Shanghai Will Now Accept Digital RMB Payments. From May 21st, all hotels of HUAZHU Group in Shanghai will be able to accept digital RMB payment. According to HUAZHU, digital RMB will be accepted when guests check in at the reception or by themselves at a kiosk. Since the pilot has just been launched, HUAZHU has received an average of 3 orders in digital RMB every day. (Source: FNEWS.com)