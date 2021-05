It was a crazy busy week in the Missouri Senate this week. With the deadline for finishing the budget looming and just one more week of session remaining, the pressure was on to get things done. Bills were practically flying back and forth between the Senate and House chambers as each body added their own mark on legislation. No bill can pass unless both chambers approve the exact same language, so if a Senate bill gets changed in the House, it has to come back to the Senate for another vote, and vice versa for House bills.