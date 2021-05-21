newsbreak-logo
Geoffrey Norman: Trillions and Trillions

Caledonian Record-News
 2 days ago

Maybe it is something in the water that comes down from the hills of Maryland and West Virginia and flows past Washington and on down to the Chesapeake Bay. Something that makes people think grandly, almost delusionally, about fixing … well, everything. Health care. Education. Crime. Drugs. Income inequality. Climate change. People in Washington seem to think that there is no problem that a few trillion dollars and an application of bureaucratic expertise cannot fix.

