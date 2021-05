Area State Senator George Borrello is joining a downstate Assembly member in introducing legislation in both chambers which would prohibit statewide elected officials and certain appointed officers from writing and selling a book during their term in public office. The Sunset Bay Republican and Assemblyman Kevin Byrne made the announcement at a news conference on Wednesday. The proposal comes after concerns were raised about Governor Andrew Cuomo profiting from his book, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, about his handling of the pandemic. The Governor's tax returns were released to the public on Tuesday, revealing he received more than $5 million from the sale of his book. Byrne, a Republican from Mahopac, says he already has 10 co-sponsors on his bill.