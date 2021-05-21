newsbreak-logo
House Finance to hold first weekend committee meeting of the legislative session

By PAT POBLETE pat.poblete@coloradopolitics.com
coloradopolitics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House Finance Committee will meet on Saturday morning to take up a slate of bills, marking the first time this legislative session that lawmakers will work on a weekend. The announcement from Finance Chair Shannon Bird, D-Westminster, on Friday afternoon comes as the legislative session winds towards a conclusion. General Assembly leaders have previously indicated they were aiming to adjourn for the session around Memorial Day, though those projections were complicated by a handful of outstanding issues.

