Special Weather Statement issued for Cimarron by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 13:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Target Area: Cimarron SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN CIMARRON NORTHWESTERN OLDHAM...WESTERN DALLAM AND WESTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT At 716 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Sedan to 3 miles southwest of Nara Visa. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Texline, Ware, Felt and Romero.alerts.weather.gov