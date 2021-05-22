Special Weather Statement issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 19:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cimarron A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR WESTERN CIMARRON AND NORTHWESTERN DALLAM COUNTIES At 732 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles north of Boise City to 7 miles east of Felt to 9 miles northwest of Ware, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Boise City, Texline, Wheeless and Felt. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH