A climate of guilt and suspicion

When the team behind Australian thriller The Dry – which includes its lead star and producer Eric Bana – decided to release the film into cinemas there on January 1, it was a risky call. While the country has been largely spared from the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic (one of the reasons so many Hollywood productions have set up shop there), audiences were still cautious about large indoor gatherings, and snap lockdowns to snuff out small COVID-19 outbreaks – even in the low single-digits – were a regular occurrence in major cities. But Bana, his fellow producers, and distributor Village Roadshow felt sure they had something special in their adaptation of Jane Harper’s hugely popular book of the same name, the kind of Australian movie that might just bring Australian audiences back to cinemas in big numbers. And it turns out they were right.