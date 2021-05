May 4 was Star Wars Day and Anza’s Hamilton TK-8 school students joined in the international fun by dressing up as their favorite Star Wars movie characters. “May the 4th be with you and Happy Star Wars Day,” reverberated down the halls. Star Wars Day is observed annually May 4 to celebrate George Lucas’ science fiction movie series. “May the fourth be with you” is a pun for the popular Star Wars’ catchphrase, “May the force be with you.” Most serious fans respond by saying “And also with you” or “May the fourth be with us all,” although the responses can vary across the Star Wars universe. Staff, teachers and students all got into the Star Wars spirit for a fourthfully good time. Dia.