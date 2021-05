We’ve been visiting regularly since the park’s reopening to keep you up to date on any changes that may affect your trip. And today, we noticed that it was CROWDED! Now, Disneyland is still required to operate at 25% capacity based on Orange County’s COVID-19 case count (and various other factors), so we have not seen a capacity increase recently. Still, we’re taking you along to see just how crazy things are lookin’ today!