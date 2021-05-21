Countdown to Avengers Campus: Outdoor Seating for Pym Test Kitchen and Marvel Easter Eggs
As we get closer and closer to the opening of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, we continue our look at some of the Marvelous details that will be found in the new land. And if you couldn’t already tell, we can hardly contain our excitement, so we took a look around the new land to get an update on some of the construction and catch a glimpse of what new details we might see.www.laughingplace.com