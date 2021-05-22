Special Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Hartley, Oldham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Deaf Smith; Oldham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL OLDHAM AND NORTHEASTERN DEAF SMITH COUNTIES At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Vega, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Oldham and northeastern Deaf Smith Counties. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH