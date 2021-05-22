My Mom Said It Looked Like I Got Botox After One Night of Using This $28 Product

The decision to get bangs can be a major moment in a person’s life. Remember that scene in Legally Blonde when Elle is all bummed out at law school and calls her sorority sisters to vent, but one of them interrupts and tells her, “I got bangs!” all proudly? It was kind of rude, but I get it, bangs are a big decision for some people, while for others, it’s part of their signature look. Now, if you’re someone who has also made the life-changing jump to fringe, especially after considering them for a while, you’re probably wondering how to style bangs and how to maintain them.