OK, let’s try this again. And we have to try it again because LeBron James already returned from his high ankle sprain on April 30, but after a second game just two days later, he re-aggravated it and has been sidelined from game action since May 2. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, on a tweet from colleague Dave McMenamin, reported that LeBron James had been targeting tonight’s game against the New York Knicks (a TNT follow-up to this) as his return date.