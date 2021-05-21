2021 NCAA Softball Regionals: Results, scores, updates
NCAA Softball Regionals action began on Friday afternoon! Let's examine what's happened thus far. Kentucky started the day with a 3-2 win over Northwestern. The Wildcats had to battle back against the other pair of Wildcats, who got on the board first thanks to a homer by Maeve Nelson. Rylea Smith drove both Renee Abernathy and Autumn Humes in to score, the latter coming through a catcher's interference ruling. UK tacked on another run after Kayla Kowalik reached on a fielder's choice, which allowed for Smith to trot in for the third run. Northwestern made a late charge, but their efforts were ultimately denied.