Well....the Winnipeg Jets have more hockey to play. Who knows if there’s much of it remaining at this rate. The playoffs are right around the corner and frankly, that feels more like a threat. Until the post-season arrives, the Jets have some junktime games to get through that may actually affect their playoff seeding. Will they lose on consecutive nights to the Vancouver Canucks? Will we all be wiped out by a giant meteor? Find out soon!