A Jamie Foxx Movie You May Have Missed Just Hit Netflix

By Doug Norrie
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Jamie Foxx is about a big a star as you’ll get these days, having taken over action movies as easily as biopics. He can hang in a comedy or he can go thriller on you as well. It’s all in his wheelhouse on the big screen and a reason he’s been in so many hits over the years. Well, now one of his more overlooked films is streaming on Netflix and is definitely worth checking out. Sleepless was just added to the platform this week and showcases Foxx’s talents in an action setting with a loose plot.

www.giantfreakinrobot.com
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Michelle Monaghan
#Hired Guns#Comedy Star#Film Star#Netflix Inc#Sleepless#Rotten Tomatoes#Day Shift#Thriller#Films#Action Movies#Hits#Biopics#Dirty Cops#Streaming#Las Vegas
