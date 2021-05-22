A Jamie Foxx Movie You May Have Missed Just Hit Netflix

Jamie Foxx is about a big a star as you’ll get these days, having taken over action movies as easily as biopics. He can hang in a comedy or he can go thriller on you as well. It’s all in his wheelhouse on the big screen and a reason he’s been in so many hits over the years. Well, now one of his more overlooked films is streaming on Netflix and is definitely worth checking out. Sleepless was just added to the platform this week and showcases Foxx’s talents in an action setting with a loose plot.