Boone County Family Resources executive director Robyn Kaufman retires

Not many people can be described as a Dairy Queen full meal deal, except for Robyn Kaufman. During a farewell video featuring over 40 of Kaufman’s colleagues and those she helped during her time at Boone County Family Resources, one colleague called her just that. Many others echoed the sentiment that, much like a full meal deal, Kaufman did it all. She was described as a leader, friend and mother figure by those in attendance.