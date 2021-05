Felix Verdejo is prepared to fight in the courtroom in order to clear his name. The former lightweight contender entered a plea of not guilty during a federal court hearing Tuesday morning in relation to the murder of Keishla Marlen Rodriguez Ortiz. Verdejo appeared via video conference, represented by a legal team who informed federal magistrate Camille Vélez Rivé of his former plea during the court session held in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.