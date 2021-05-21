4-star Safety Sione Hala commits to Boston College football

Deion Sanders and Jackson State continue to lure top talent out of the SEC footprint, and away from programs that figured they had prospects headed to campus. The latest example is Katron Evans, a 4-star linebacker from Maryland in the 2021 class, who signed with Tennessee, but who also was released from that National Letter of Intent about three weeks ago. Evans rated as the No. 17 defensive tackle prospect and a top 200 overall recruit in the 2021 recruiting cycle out of Maryland. One of the reasons he was released from that letter of intent was because he signed before former coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired.