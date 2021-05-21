4-star Safety Sione Hala commits to Boston College football
Sione Hala, a 4-star safety out of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, CA, announced on Twitter this evening his commitment to Boston College. Hala is a 6’2” safety who also had offers from Arizona State, Washington State, Wisconsin, Colorado, Oregon, Minnesota, and Virginia Tech, among others. He is the 336th ranked player in his class and joins a BC 2022 recruiting class that currently ranks 2nd in the ACC and 17th in the country, according to 247 Sports’ Composite. Hala is 3rd defensive back to join the 2022 Eagles and is the first 4-star recruit in that group. He was recruited primarily by BC Coach Sean Duggan.www.bcinterruption.com