Alex Rodriguez pushes his new makeup product for men

By Brian Niemietz
NY Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez is a player in the cosmetics game, according to his Instagram page, where the retired slugger is pitching his new makeup product for men. The cover guy introduced “The Blur Stick” Thursday, which he describes as a concealer for pimples and such. “I needed something...

