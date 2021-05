ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis-area man has been charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the January shooting death of another man, police said. Tishawn Washington, 18, who lives in an unincorporated area of north St. Louis County, was charged Thursday with the murder count in the Jan. 4 killing of 22-year-old Demont Coleman, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Washington was also charged with unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the case.