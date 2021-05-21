newsbreak-logo
Hardin County, TX

Hardin County judge calls for voluntary evacuations

By Jorge Ramos, The Beaumont Enterprise, Texas
 2 days ago

Just two hours after Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel issued a disaster declaration, he issued a notice of voluntary evacuations for residents in low-lying areas. "Those residents and businesses located in low-lying areas should strongly consider evacuating themselves and their pets/livestock from those areas, and please do not forget to ensure your important documents are either with you or in a safe place (such as a safe deposit box or in a family member's safe in a non-threatened area)," McDaniel said in a press release. "This notice of voluntary evacuation is issued so that those who are in the floodplain evacuate now while they have time, or at least begin to prepare for the possibility of a mandatory evacuation Order, should that become necessary. I/we DO NOT want our First Responders to be put into harm's way to rescue people from floodwaters, which can rise quickly and move swiftly, especially during the darkness of night.

