Trees may be rooted to the spot, but over decades and centuries, tree species do move - through the dispersal of their seeds and pollen.New research suggests that some species of trees, and even whole forests’ abilities to survive and adapt to the worsening climate crisis could partly depend on the eddies and swirls of enormous global wind currents which play a role in seed and pollen dispersal.The research, by scientists at the University of California, compared existing global wind patterns with previously published genetic data of nearly 100 tree and shrub species collected from forests around the world.The research...