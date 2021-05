No to offshore drilling and yes to clean energy and electric transportation!. No to offshore drilling – Yes to clean energy & electric transportation!. That was SACE’s message at the 2021 Hands Across the Sand event, which took place virtually on Saturday, May 15. This year’s event was the 12th annual Hands Across the Sand day of action, where communities around the country and across the world join with their neighbors to show support for protecting the coast against the impacts of risky offshore drilling. The event was held virtually again this year due to COVID, and while we could not gather in person, the event clearly demonstrated a call from advocates and organizations that our coasts are too precious to risk with offshore drilling.