A sampling of Kent Police incidents April 25 to May 7:. Domestic violence: 11:30 a.m., patrol responded to the Country Glen Apartments, 27200 132nd Avenue SE, unit D101 for a report of a domestic with a gun. The information was being relayed third party to dispatch as the victim was locked in a room with her 14-year-old daughter and did not have the ability to actually call 911. Ultimately, the victim and her daughter were able to escape via crawling out the bedroom window. Patrol set up containment around the residence. Detective Sgt. Koehler responded and made phone contact with the suspect, who was still inside the residence, convincing him to surrender. A short time later, the suspect came out and was taken into custody without incident.