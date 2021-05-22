Phyllis Jeanette Deaton

Phyllis Jeanette Jaynes Deaton, age 83, a native and resident of Seymour, Indiana, passed from this life to Glory on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Covered Bridge Health Campus in Seymour, Indiana. She was born on June 8, 1937 to the late Robert Jaynes and the late Iva Eisele. Phyllis was a member of Victory Tabernacle in Crothersville, Indiana. She was a lady with quick wit, a bit shy and a dry sense of humor, yet loved to laugh. She loved sewing, upholstery, going to church, gardening, canning and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. She was a lady with strong maternal instincts always doing her best to take care of everyone and making sure that their needs were met.