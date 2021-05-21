Silver Spring Networks founder sees promise long-duration energy storage with iron-flow batteries

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleIron-flow battery provider appoints Eric Dresselhuys as CEO; company expected to go public later this year, trading under the symbol GWH. Last month ESS Inc., a manufacturer of long-duration iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications, announced the appointment of Eric Dresselhuys as Chief Executive Officer. Dresselhuys will guide the company through its next phase of growth as it expands its market presence and joins the global effort to decarbonize our energy systems.

