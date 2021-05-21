Silver Spring Networks founder sees promise long-duration energy storage with iron-flow batteries

The cost of the lithium-ion batteries that power smartphones and electric cars has dropped by 97% since the technology first came on the market in 1991. But it still isn’t quite cheap enough to be the best solution for the electric grid—as wind and solar power replace fossil fuels, the grid needs even less expensive options for long-term storage of power when the wind isn’t blowing and the sun isn’t shining. Finding lithium for batteries also involves damaging mining operations. Current batteries also aren’t a good solution for something like a cargo ship traveling a long distance, since you’d need so many batteries that it would take up the available space.