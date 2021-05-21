Profile of Hickman students shows the stress pandemic put on education

The Hickman High School’s Advanced Placement World class’ struggles with the past pandemic year were featured in the New York Times Magazine last Sunday. While I am always interested in understanding changes in American society, I must admit I gave the long article extra attention because is features a local high school. My sons graduated from Hickman in 2001 and 2004 — before many of this year’s sophomores were even born. I speculated about how the pandemic would affect different age cohorts last year, but I had no confirmation of my impression, gained largely from Columbia Public Schools’ televised board meetings, that it was not going well.