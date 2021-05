Hickory, NC- The Crawdads strung together 8 hits on Saturday night against the Winston-Salem but were unable to pull out a win, falling 5-2. The Crawdads wasted no time getting on the board, putting up a run in the first. Chris Seise led off the inning with a single. Jonathan Ornelas hit into to a force out to replace Seise at first. Justin Foscue hit an infield single and Ornelas was able to take third on a throwing error. Blaine Crim drew a walk to load the bases for David Garcia. Garcia hit a sac fly to score Ornelas and give the Crawdads a 1-0 lead. The RBI was his 8th of the year to put him ahead of Crim for the team lead in RBIs.