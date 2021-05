The bike lane on the Golden Gate Bridge was a Sunday-morning celebration of spandex, speed, and bulging quads, so I was the only one looking at the dead whale. I had paused to press myself and my bike into one of the shallow cutouts in the railing to scan the Pacific side for wildlife, while other cyclists whizzed by. A congregation of gulls drew my eye to a small, rocky cove some 220 meters below, in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area. They had just discovered a buffet worth telling their grandchildren about.