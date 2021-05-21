Porsche Taycan GTS and New Sport Turismo GTS Coming: Report
The Porsche Taycan range continues to grow with the addition of the Cross Turismo. Now it appears the lineup is about to grow again with evidence of a GTS variant coming for the sedan. That’s not all, it appears the Taycan GTS wagon will be a Sport Turismo instead of a Cross Turismo according to InsideEVs, citing a since-deleted post on TaycanForum. Luckily, InsideEVs got a screenshot before the post got taken down. You can see that the Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo at the very bottom of the list on their site with both marked as new additions.flatsixes.com