Porsche Taycan GTS and New Sport Turismo GTS Coming: Report

With production rumored to begin next year, Porsche has been on the road to building a new all-electric Macan for a long time by now. This attempt at a world-beating EV crossover is Porsche firing across the bow of the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E. Jointly developed with Volkswagen, the new Macan will ride on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), and has the potential to be the best selling Porsche of all time. It's an ambitious project from Porsche as it is said the Macan electric will offer at least 300 miles of EPA-rated range, and will have the capacity to charge quickly with the same 270 kW onboard charger as the Taycan. Also like the Taycan, the Macan will be offered with two different battery sizes to offer customers choices between range/weight and price.