newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Porsche Taycan GTS and New Sport Turismo GTS Coming: Report

By Stefan Ogbac
FlatSixes
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Porsche Taycan range continues to grow with the addition of the Cross Turismo. Now it appears the lineup is about to grow again with evidence of a GTS variant coming for the sedan. That’s not all, it appears the Taycan GTS wagon will be a Sport Turismo instead of a Cross Turismo according to InsideEVs, citing a since-deleted post on TaycanForum. Luckily, InsideEVs got a screenshot before the post got taken down. You can see that the Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo at the very bottom of the list on their site with both marked as new additions.

flatsixes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Taycan#Taycan 4s#Gts#Sedan#The Cross Turismo#Insideevs#Taycanforum#The Sport Turismo#Turismo Gts#Models#Pricing#Slot#Stickier Tires#Flavors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsdrivetribe.com

Here's a very early look at the next Porsche Cayman

Porsche’s boss Oliver Blume recently confirmed the successor to the 718 is coming soon(ish) but the company still hasn't made it clear whether it is going to use an ICE, a hybrid or an all-electric powertrain. “We have an opportunity to do it as an EV but we are still in the concept period," Blume said. "We haven’t decided".
Carshiconsumption.com

This Stunning 924 GTS Clubsport Proves That Porsche Is Good For More Than 911s

The 924 has long been viewed as the ugly duckling of the Porsche pack, an easy mark upon which collectors and car aficionados could slam Stuttgart for its automotive missteps. But here’s the thing — not every 924 was deserving of the infamy; in fact, there were plenty of variants that prove the German-based automaker is good for much more than just 911s.
Carsthetorquereport.com

Porsche Boxster EV concept is reportedly coming soon

Porsche has been discussing the idea of offering electric versions of the Boxster and Cayman models for a while now. Well it looks like Porsche is getting closer to electrifying both models, since Porsche is reportedly working on a Boxster EV concept. According to Car and Driver, the Boxster EV...
Carshiconsumption.com

Outfit Your Taycan With Porsche’s Official High Speed-Tested Roof Box

It’s not often that car roof boxes are tested in wind tunnels for aerodynamic efficiency, but then again, it’s not every day that Porsche makes a roof box. The German auto marque’s Porsche Tequipment division has announced the new Performance Roof Box for the Taycan Cross Turismo wagon, and it’s just as sleek and capable as its mount.
Carsmotor1.com

Porsche Macan EV will have a better range than the Taycan

We've known for a while that the Porsche Taycan will get a bigger SUV brother in the form of the Macan EV. We've seen spy shots of the upcoming zero-emissions Porsche Macan, and it's expected to put Stuttgart on the map to battle American brands that already have a headstart.
CarsCleanTechnica

Porsche Planning New Platforms For Electric Macan & Boxster/Cayman Twins

The best decision Porsche ever made was to introduce the Cayenne. It broke all the rules. Up until that point, Porsche sold only sports cars, most of them with air-cooled 4 and 6 cylinder boxer-type engines mounted at the rear. The Cayenne was clearly a family-oriented SUV with a water-cooled V8 engine mounted in the front.
CarsAUTOCAR.co.uk

New 2023 Porsche Macan EV shown testing in official images

Porsche has released the first official images of its upcoming electric Macan as the SUV begins testing on public roads for the first time. Set for launch in 2023, the Macan EV will share its PPE architecture with the similarly sized Audi Q6 E-tron, and will be sold alongside the petrol-powered Macan, which itself is due to receive a mid-life facelift later this year.
Carsquattrodaily.com

Audi RS6 Avant vs Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon vs Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo

Fast wagon aficionados are living their best life at the moment, with three outstanding choices currently on sale in most markets. Anyone with the interest and the funds can get one of either the Audi RS6 Avant, Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon or Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo, and any of the three would make an excellent choice. However, one of them has to be the best, so which one is it?
CarsAutoblog

2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe facelift spotted in new spy photos

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne is expected to get some mid-cycle updates, and these new spy shots confirm that the Coupe model will follow the SUV's lead in getting updated front and rear styling elements. As we can plainly see, the exterior changes won't be too significant. That's pretty typical for...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New Porsche Cayenne Coupe Gunning For The BMW X6

It was back in February when we got our first look at the updated Porsche Cayenne, and now our spy photographers have caught its Coupe SUV sibling being put through its paces for the first time in the rain. Having launched for the 2020 model year, the stylish Porsche Cayenne Coupe is still relatively new, but Porsche is wasting no time applying a mid-cycle update.
CarsFlatSixes

An Electric Porsche Macan Is Nearly Here — Packing More Range Than A Taycan

With production rumored to begin next year, Porsche has been on the road to building a new all-electric Macan for a long time by now. This attempt at a world-beating EV crossover is Porsche firing across the bow of the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E. Jointly developed with Volkswagen, the new Macan will ride on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE), and has the potential to be the best selling Porsche of all time. It's an ambitious project from Porsche as it is said the Macan electric will offer at least 300 miles of EPA-rated range, and will have the capacity to charge quickly with the same 270 kW onboard charger as the Taycan. Also like the Taycan, the Macan will be offered with two different battery sizes to offer customers choices between range/weight and price.
CarsCNET

Porsche announces new Performance Parts upgrades for older models

Porsche today announced large new initiatives of its Exclusive and Classic divisions, with the former now able to develop bespoke one-off creations for customers and the latter starting to do full restorations -- and modifications -- of older models. Porsche also announced an expansion of its Tequipment lineup of accessories and components that it's calling Performance Parts. Porsche says the new parts will range from "lifestyle products" to performance enhancements and components inspired by the brand's history.
Carsuncrate.com

Walter Rohrl's Porsche 924 Carrera GTS Rally Car

The last year of the first generation E30 M3, this car has just 31,000 miles since new. This 289 Cobra replica by ERA of Connecticut was once owned by baseball great Reggie Jackson. Squarespace makes any creative idea, business pursuit, artist portfolio, or wedding website a reality. From websites, domains,...
Carstorquenews.com

Move Over Mustang Mach E; The Porsche Macan Has Come To Take Your Crown

With new electric vehicles popping up in the category seemingly every day, vehicles like the Mustang Mach E, the Volkswagen ID.4, and the Audi E-Tron will find themselves awash in competition shortly. Enter the Porsche E Macan, an all-electric SUV that promises to outdo others in range and sportiness. We...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Spot The Difference: Gran Turismo Sport Vs Real Life Comparo

In our current climate, video games are getting incredibly close to replicating real-life racing conditions. YouTuber Will L recently decided to compare a real lap of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca to another lap that he did in Gran Turismo Sport. Both laps were completed in a Mk 7 Volkswagen GTI,...
CarsAutoGuide.com

BMW M5 Competition vs Porsche Panamera GTS Comparison

Two driven axles, four doors, six-figure asking price, eight cylinders. If you stopped counting right there, little would separate the 2021 BMW M5 Competition and Porsche Panamera GTS. Both of these big sedans are capable of frankly indecent amounts of speed, all the while cocooning four adults in a den of leather and comfort. They are the latest and greatest in the long line of sport sedans from their respective creators.
CarsPosted by
Forbes

Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo First Mountain Drive: Porsche’s Blisteringly Quick And Practical Sportwagen

Porsche’s Taycan in highest specifications remains one of the most exhilarating supercars I have ever experienced and will always be the car that shifted my perception of battery-electric (BEV) from Geekdom to legitimate high-performance. Unlike most other battery-electric vehicles, Taycans are not only blindingly quick sprinters, but agile and therein lies the difference, the edge, the unique experience, the reason to buy. The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo I drove last week reaffirmed conclusions from a Taycan Turbo S test drive more than a year ago.
CarsGear Patrol

Porsche Offers Up a Sneak Peek at Their Most Important New Car

When you think of Porsche, the first model you think of is probably the 911. But judging by the bottom line, Porsche is an SUV company — and the brand's most important car is the Macan crossover, Porsche's best-selling car by far. After all, Porsche sells more Macans than 911s, 718s, and Taycans combined.