A Kern County jury found a man guilty of eight felony charges stemming from a shooting that occurred last year in Wasco. According to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, the incident occurred August 9, 2020 and involved an assault against the brother-in-law of defendant Jose Luis Perez. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a ranch property in Wasco, where witnesses and the victim said that Perez pointed a loaded firearm at the victim and threatened to kill him. Perez then drove away and fired numerous rounds from his vehicle, the news release stated.